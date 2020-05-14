Consumer rights official Shahriar tests positive for COVID-19

His test results came out positive on Wednesday and he is currently staying in home isolation.

Shahriar told bdnews24.com that he took Napa (paracetamol) on Wednesday after contracting a fever. The fever reduced slightly on Thursday, he said.

The DNCRP director plans to remain at home under the present circumstances and will only check into a hospital if the situation worsens.

Shahriar had been leading the Dhaka division in mobile court raids to monitor the prices of essential commodities in the market.

A decision on whether or how to continue the market surveillance operations will be taken on Thursday, according to several officials of the directorate.

The DNCRP had been conducting mobile court raids in Dhaka markets almost daily during the general holidays.