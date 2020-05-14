Bangladesh public transports, travels to face strict restrictions until May 30
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 01:54 PM BdST
Strict restrictions will remain on public transports and inter-district travels until May 30 during the extended shutdown, the government says in a notice.
Eid congregations will also face restrictions amid surging coronavirus cases and deaths.
Citizens have been asked to remain indoors, according to the notice issued on Thursday. People will be barred from leaving homes, except for emergency purposes, between 8 pm and 6 am.
Bangladesh registered 19 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the highest over a 24-hour period, raising the body count to 269 on Wednesday. The caseload soared to 17,822 after 1,162 people, in the steepest single-day jump, tested positive for COVID-19, according to government data.
More to follow
- Third doctor dies with coronavirus
- Virus isn’t causing ‘that many’ deaths: minister
- 5m families to get ‘Hasina’s Eid gift’
- Saturday holiday may be axed
- Shutdown to be extended to May 30
- RMG factories fall short of hygiene protocol
- Hasina to issue shutdown update Thursday
- 19 die from virus: a grim milestone
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- Bangladesh may consider cancelling Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- ‘This virus may never go away,’ WHO says
- Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
- 19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Bangladesh to give Tk 2,500 to each of 5m households amid coronavirus crisis
- As virus lockdown unwinds, most garment factories fall short of reopening criteria
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- Third doctor dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka hospital