Bangladesh public transports, travels to face strict restrictions until May 30

Eid congregations will also face restrictions amid surging coronavirus cases and deaths.

Citizens have been asked to remain indoors, according to the notice issued on Thursday. People will be barred from leaving homes, except for emergency purposes, between 8 pm and 6 am.

Bangladesh registered 19 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the highest over a 24-hour period, raising the body count to 269 on Wednesday. The caseload soared to 17,822 after 1,162 people, in the steepest single-day jump, tested positive for COVID-19, according to government data.

