Bangladesh public transports, travels to face strict restrictions until May 30

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2020 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 01:54 PM BdST

Strict restrictions will remain on public transports and inter-district travels until May 30 during the extended shutdown, the government says in a notice.

Eid congregations will also face restrictions amid surging coronavirus cases and deaths.

Citizens have been asked to remain indoors, according to the notice issued on Thursday. People will be barred from leaving homes, except for emergency purposes, between 8 pm and 6 am.

Bangladesh registered 19 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the highest over a 24-hour period, raising the body count to 269 on Wednesday. The caseload soared to 17,822 after 1,162 people, in the steepest single-day jump, tested positive for COVID-19, according to government data.

 

