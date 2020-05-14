Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 30

CAAB authorities issued an order extending the ban on Thursday.

The order came after the government imposed strict restrictions on public transports and inter-district travels until May 30 during the extended shutdown.

“The ban will remain unchanged for Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, United States, and United Kingdom, CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

“Cargo, aid-delivery, air ambulance, emergency and chartered flights will operate normally,” he added.

Now, some flights to and from China are still operating, officials said.

“Following the decision of CAAB, all regular flights on international and domestic routes will remain shut until May 30,” Biman Bangladesh Airlines official Md Mokabbir Hossain said.