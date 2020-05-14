Bangladesh detects coronavirus cases in Rohingya refugee camp
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 08:58 PM BdST
The authorities have detected the first coronavirus cases in one of the crowded Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Two residents of the world’s largest refugee camp at Kutupalong tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, said Mahbub Alam Talukder, the refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner.
“They have been kept in isolation,” he said. Their families will also be kept in quarantine.
Bangladesh detected 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 18,863.
The body count also surged to 283 after another 14 deaths were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
