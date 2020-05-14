Bangladesh asks Muslims not to offer open air Eid prayers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 09:25 PM BdST
The government has urged Muslims not to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in congregations at Eidgah or on open grounds, but at mosques to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
The religious affairs ministry in a notice on Thursday also issued some health safety guidance and threatened legal action if they are not complied with.
More stories
- Bangladesh won’t be greatly harmed: minister
- National Professor Anisuzzaman dies
- Ban on flights extended to May 30
- Thailand flies back 197 citizens
- 14 more virus deaths, 1,041 new cases
- Govt shakes up police
- Strict curbs on transports, travels until May 30
- Consumer rights official diagnosed with COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- ‘This virus may never go away,’ WHO says
- Bangladesh may consider cancelling Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- Bangladesh public transports, travels to face strict restrictions until May 30
- National Professor Anisuzzaman dies at 83
- Bangladesh confirms 1,041 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Bangladesh’s stimulus package tops Tk 1 trillion
- Bangladesh to give Tk 2,500 to each of 5m households amid coronavirus crisis
- Myanmar's army investigating soldiers over video of abuses
- Third doctor dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka hospital