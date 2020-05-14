Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh asks Muslims not to offer open air Eid prayers

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 09:25 PM BdST

The government has urged Muslims not to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in congregations at Eidgah or on open grounds, but at mosques to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
The religious affairs ministry in a notice on Thursday also issued some health safety guidance and threatened legal action if they are not complied with.

