Third doctor dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2020 10:35 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 10:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has lost one more doctor to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Dr Abul Mokarim Md Mohsin Uddin headed the Radiology Department at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka after retiring from the army,.
He died while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH on Tuesday midnight, said Asrarul Aziz, senior assistant manager of Ibn Sina Hospital.
A total of three doctors have died from COVID-19 until Wednesday.
“(Dr Mokarim) tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. He was transferred to an intensive care unit of CMH from Ibn Sina four days ago after his condition deteriorated,” said Aziz.
Mokarim’s son and daughter-in-law, who are also doctors and were assisting him at Radiology Department of Ibn Sina, are also infected with the virus. They have been living together at their Dhanmondi home.
“Dr Mokarim also worked at Medinova Hospital in Dhaka. So it is not clear from where he contracted the virus,” said Aziz.
“Other staff members of Ibn Sina’s Radiology Department have been tested for COVID-19 and their reports came back negative. Their reports suggest sir (Dr Mokarim) didn’t catch the virus at Ibn Sina.”
Earlier on Apr 15, Dr Md Moyeen Uddin, a physician of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, died after contracting the coronavirus infection.
Dr Md Moniruzzaman, who had been working at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital after retiring from the army, died from the virus on May 3.
