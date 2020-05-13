Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue an update on Thursday on whether the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces will be extended past May 16 as the coronavirus outbreak runs rampant across the country.
Hasina will also issue instructions regarding the ‘general holidays’ via video conferencing with deputy commissioners and local representatives of a few districts, a government official told bdnews24.com.
If Hasina decides to extend the shutdown, the Ministry of Public Administration will issue an order stating the conditions under which the shutdown will be implemented.
The government enforced a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transport, which it termed a 'holiday', on Mar 26 and has since prolonged it in phases.
