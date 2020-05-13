Coronavirus infects 161 Ansar personnel, kills one

Among the infected, 58 were deployed to the parliament, 66 were operating alongside the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the rest were stationed at the headquarters and in different districts, the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The infected people include an officer with the rank of deputy director general and 64 Battalion Ansars.

Ansar member Abdul Mojid, who was posted to the DMP’s Bhatara Police Station, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Of them, 150 infected personnel are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country while 11 have recovered.

Besides, 435 Ansar personnel with coronavirus symptoms have been placed in quarantine, according to the statement.