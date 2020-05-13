Bangladesh may cancel Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 07:50 PM BdST
The government may cancel the weekly Saturday holiday Saturday once the lockdown ends to tackle economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that the situation does not warrant for cancelling the holiday after 49 days of lockdown.
“But we have a practice of cutting down weekly holidays. We will surely do it if required,” he added.
Two former cabinet secretaries also suggest taking the advantage of holiday cancellation after the end of lockdown to offset the financial losses incurred by almost all sectors.
Bangladesh decided to impose nationwide lockdown on Mar 26 and extended it to May 30. Public transport system and educational institutions are also shut.
The coronavirus has infected 17,822 people and killed 269 others in Bangladesh until Wednesday morning, according to the government.
- 19 die from virus: a grim milestone
- 161 Ansar personnel infected with virus
- Bangladesh scientists sequence COVID-19 genome
- BSMMU seeks Gonoshasthaya kits for trial
- 3 more public reps suspended
- TV reporter, civil servant wife infected
- DG of health services 'sick'
- Food crisis hits 64% of children, families: survey
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- 19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
- Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives