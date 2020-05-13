Home > Bangladesh

19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 02:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 19 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection, the highest over a 24-hour period, raising the body count to 269.

The caseload also soared to 17,822 after 1,162 people, in the steepest single-day jump, tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.

Another 214 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 3,361, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Globally, over 4.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 291,981 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More stories

 
