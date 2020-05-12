Home > Bangladesh

TV reporter, civil servant wife infected with coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 May 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 07:29 PM BdST

A senior reporter with private TV station Channel 24 and his wife, who is assistant commissioner of land in Keraniganj, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple, Abdullah Al Imran and Sanjida Abdullah Tinni, have isolated themselves at home in Dhaka, according to Keraniganj Upazila chief executive or UNO Amit Deb Nath.

Tinni was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms for four days while Imran was also feeling discomfort, Amit said on Tuesday.

Their samples were tested in Keraniganj and the results came back on Monday, he said.

Amit also said it was difficult to say how Tinni was infected as she was involved in relief distribution and other work.

Channel 24 CEO Talat Mamun said 11 of their journalists and workers, who were involved with Imran’s programme Searchlight, have been sent to isolation.

He said he phoned the couple on Tuesday morning and they were doing well.

Imran has also penned a number of books.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus death toll hits 250

Police shut two Dhanmondi shops

ACC mulls creating virus ‘task-force’

Lakshmipur man pleads guilty to killing daughter

BSMMU denies VC caught coronavirus

E-justice takes off in Bangladesh

2 members of army die from COVID-19

PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.