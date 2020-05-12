TV reporter, civil servant wife infected with coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 07:29 PM BdST
A senior reporter with private TV station Channel 24 and his wife, who is assistant commissioner of land in Keraniganj, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple, Abdullah Al Imran and Sanjida Abdullah Tinni, have isolated themselves at home in Dhaka, according to Keraniganj Upazila chief executive or UNO Amit Deb Nath.
Tinni was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms for four days while Imran was also feeling discomfort, Amit said on Tuesday.
Their samples were tested in Keraniganj and the results came back on Monday, he said.
Amit also said it was difficult to say how Tinni was infected as she was involved in relief distribution and other work.
Channel 24 CEO Talat Mamun said 11 of their journalists and workers, who were involved with Imran’s programme Searchlight, have been sent to isolation.
He said he phoned the couple on Tuesday morning and they were doing well.
Imran has also penned a number of books.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 64% children say their families are in serious food crisis: survey
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- ACC plans to set up ‘task-force’ on relief scams
- Lakshmipur man killed his daughter to frame opponents in murder case: police
- BSMMU rubbishes report its vice-chancellor contracted coronavirus
- Bangladesh introduces e-justice in time of coronavirus pandemic
- Six COVID-19 patients, including two members of the army, die at Dhaka CMH
- Bangladesh PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
Most Read
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Fauci to warn US of ‘needless suffering and death’
- This Afghan general fought the Taliban for years. Now he has joined them