Three more public representatives suspended over aid embezzlement
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 10:37 PM BdST
The government has suspended three more public representatives for allegedly embezzling aid materials, including rice.
They are Mukhles Mia, chairman of Nurpur union in Habiganj’s Shayestaganj Upazila, Md Akbar Ali, member of Nimpara union in Rajshahi’s Charghat, and Md Kamal Hossain, member of Ahmadpur union in Bhola’s Charfashion Upazila.
In the suspension orders on Tuesday, the local government ministry asked them to explain within 10 days why they should not be removed permanently.
The deputy commissioners of the three districts recommended action against the trio on evidence that they embezzled aid, including rice, from the Vulnerable Group Feeding or VGF, Vulnerable Group Development schemes and Food Friendly Program.
The government had earlier suspended a total of 55 public representatives, including 20 union council chairmen, 33 members, a district council member, and a municipality councillor, on similar allegations.
Reports of such incidents began to emerge after the government bolstered aid efforts for the vast portion of the population who are unemployed due to the coronavirus lockdown.
More stories
