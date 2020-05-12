Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST
Police have shut Aranya and Vive, two shops in Dhanmondi, for not complying with hygiene rules during the coronavirus outbreak.
The shops were closed on Tuesday as both the big retail shops failed to follow the health regulations imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullahil Kafi.
The shops will be allowed to open when the authorities follow proper health-regulation.
On Sunday, police enforced the closure of two shopping malls ‘ARA Centre’ and ‘ADC Empire’ but allowed them to open on Monday after the authorities followed proper health rules, he said.
The government imposed a lockdown across the country to prevent the coronavirus epidemic and extended it in phases. It allowed the shops to reopen on Sunday. The shops can remain open until 4 pm provided they follow the health precautions ordered by the government, it said.
- BSMMU denies VC caught coronavirus
- E-justice takes off in Bangladesh
- 2 members of army die from COVID-19
- PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- PMO staffer held over document scam
- Daily virus caseload crosses 1,000
- Illegal fish harvesters prowl Halda River
- Tk 8m missing from National Bank vehicle
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Bangladesh PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement
- This Afghan general fought the Taliban for years. Now he has joined them