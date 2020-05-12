Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules

The shops were closed on Tuesday as both the big retail shops failed to follow the health regulations imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullahil Kafi.

“The shops did not set up any spray arch or tunnel; they arranged some hand sanitisers for the customers which were not enough,” he said.

The shops will be allowed to open when the authorities follow proper health-regulation.

On Sunday, police enforced the closure of two shopping malls ‘ARA Centre’ and ‘ADC Empire’ but allowed them to open on Monday after the authorities followed proper health rules, he said.

Police also closed Bangabazar on Tuesday for defying the health regulation, said HM Azimul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Ramna Police Department.

The government imposed a lockdown across the country to prevent the coronavirus epidemic and extended it in phases. It allowed the shops to reopen on Sunday. The shops can remain open until 4 pm provided they follow the health precautions ordered by the government, it said.