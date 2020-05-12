Lakshmipur man killed his daughter to frame opponents in murder case: police

Fayez Ahmed Monu, 45, pleaded guilty to killing his daughter and testified in the Lakshmipur Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his arrest, said Chandraganj Police Station OC Md Jashim Uddin.

“Fayez had a dispute over land with some people, including his neighbour Matin. The man plotted to kill his own daughter in a bid to frame his opponents in a murder case.”

Fayez hid his daughter’s body in a bush after killing her on May 5, said OC Jashim. Later, her family members, including Fayez, started searching for her in different locations, he added.

“Fayez filed a general diary with Chandraganj Police Station on that day over his missing daughter. Three days later, he himself recovered the body from the bushes and dumped it inside the septic tank of his house. Afterwards, he called the police and said the body had been found.”

The child’s mother started a case with the police in connection with the murder.