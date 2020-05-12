Home > Bangladesh

Lakshmipur man killed his daughter to frame opponents in murder case: police

  Lakshmipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 May 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 12:28 PM BdST

Farhana Aktar Rahima, the one-and-half-year-old child whose body was recovered from a septic tank in Lakshmipur on Saturday, was killed by her own father to frame his opponents in murder charges, according to police.

Fayez Ahmed Monu, 45, pleaded guilty to killing his daughter and testified in the Lakshmipur Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his arrest, said Chandraganj Police Station OC Md Jashim Uddin.

“Fayez had a dispute over land with some people, including his neighbour Matin. The man plotted to kill his own daughter in a bid to frame his opponents in a murder case.”

Fayez hid his daughter’s body in a bush after killing her on May 5, said OC Jashim. Later, her family members, including Fayez, started searching for her in different locations, he added.

“Fayez filed a general diary with Chandraganj Police Station on that day over his missing daughter. Three days later, he himself recovered the body from the bushes and dumped it inside the septic tank of his house. Afterwards, he called the police and said the body had been found.”

The child’s mother started a case with the police in connection with the murder.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.