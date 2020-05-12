Lakshmipur man killed his daughter to frame opponents in murder case: police
Lakshmipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 12:28 PM BdST
Farhana Aktar Rahima, the one-and-half-year-old child whose body was recovered from a septic tank in Lakshmipur on Saturday, was killed by her own father to frame his opponents in murder charges, according to police.
Fayez Ahmed Monu, 45, pleaded guilty to killing his daughter and testified in the Lakshmipur Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday after his arrest, said Chandraganj Police Station OC Md Jashim Uddin.
“Fayez had a dispute over land with some people, including his neighbour Matin. The man plotted to kill his own daughter in a bid to frame his opponents in a murder case.”
Fayez hid his daughter’s body in a bush after killing her on May 5, said OC Jashim. Later, her family members, including Fayez, started searching for her in different locations, he added.
“Fayez filed a general diary with Chandraganj Police Station on that day over his missing daughter. Three days later, he himself recovered the body from the bushes and dumped it inside the septic tank of his house. Afterwards, he called the police and said the body had been found.”
The child’s mother started a case with the police in connection with the murder.
- BSMMU denies VC caught coronavirus
- E-justice takes off in Bangladesh
- 2 members of army die from COVID-19
- PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- PMO staffer held over document scam
- Daily virus caseload crosses 1,000
- Illegal fish harvesters prowl Halda River
- Tk 8m missing from National Bank vehicle
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Bangladesh PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement