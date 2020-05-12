DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 07:07 PM BdST
Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad has said he is currently at home with an illness amid media reports that he had been quarantined for COVID-19.
On Monday, bdnews24.com called Azad on the phone to verify the reports but he did not answer.
He later explained in an SMS that he was unable to take the call as he was 'sick'.
Several news reports have indicated that the top health official was in quarantine after a 'relative tested positive for COVID-19'.
Asked about the matter, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana told bdnews24.com: "Sir is not well. He is at home."
The outbreak of the coronavirus in Bangladesh has continued to intensify in recent weeks. The disease has sickened 16,660 and killed 250 others until Tuesday morning.
More than 1,000 health professionals have been infected by the virus so far, with many officials of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, including its Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora, going into quarantine after some of their colleagues tested positive earlier.
More stories
