BSMMU rubbishes report its vice-chancellor contracted coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 03:40 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 03:40 AM BdST
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU has brushed aside reports that its Vice Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“[Prof Barua] is in good health. He is not suffering from the coronavirus disease. Even his sample hasn’t been tested,” the university’s spokesman Proshanto Mazumder told bdnews24.com on Monday night.
He said English daily The New Age carried the report on its online version saying Prof Barua and members of his family caught COVID-19.
“That created the confusion,” Proshanto said.
The newspaper retracted the report later and apologised to Prof Barua, he added.
The New Age also published another report later saying the VC’s Private Secretary Aminul Islam and members of Aminul’s family were infected with the virus.
The lone medical university of Bangladesh is running coronavirus tests and providing telemedicine services amid the outbreak.
Earlier in April, a BSMMU professor had developed the respiratory illness and recovered.
- E-justice takes off in Bangladesh
- 2 members of army die from COVID-19
- PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- PMO staffer held over document scam
- Daily virus caseload crosses 1,000
- Illegal fish harvesters prowl Halda River
- Tk 8m missing from National Bank vehicle
- 125 Bangladeshis return from UK
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- How pandemics end