Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660

The tally of confirmed cases surged to 16,660 on the back of 969 positive tests in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to government data.

The recovery count also rose to 3,147 after another 245 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

A total of 6,773 samples were tested at 38 authorised labs across the country during that period, she added.

Globally, over 4.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 286,355 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.