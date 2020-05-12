ACC plans to set up ‘task-force’ on relief scams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2020 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 02:09 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission plans to set up a ‘special committee’ or ‘task-force’ to bring to justice those involved in irregularities in the distribution of government relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
As many as 15 cases have been filed in different districts until Tuesday alleging embezzlement of social security and other government benefits, said ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood. Several people have been arrested in these cases, he said.
Investigations opened into these cases filed between Apr 12 and May 11 against the chairmen and members of union councils across the country, Mahmood said.
“Like other cases, every case of embezzlement will be investigated with utmost seriousness. If necessary, a special committee or task-force will be formed to monitor the investigation and prosecution activities of these cases.”
The commission will follow a "zero tolerance policy" against the criminals, Mahmood said.
“Everyone involved in such crimes will have to face the law. No-one will be exempted. The social, professional or any other identities of the perpetrators will not be considered by the commission.”
- BSMMU denies VC caught coronavirus
- E-justice takes off in Bangladesh
- 2 members of army die from COVID-19
- PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- PMO staffer held over document scam
- Daily virus caseload crosses 1,000
- Illegal fish harvesters prowl Halda River
- Tk 8m missing from National Bank vehicle
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Government publishing SSC results in May even if coronavirus shutdown prolongs
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Bangladesh PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement
- This Afghan general fought the Taliban for years. Now he has joined them