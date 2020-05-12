ACC plans to set up ‘task-force’ on relief scams

As many as 15 cases have been filed in different districts until Tuesday alleging embezzlement of social security and other government benefits, said ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood. Several people have been arrested in these cases, he said.

Investigations opened into these cases filed between Apr 12 and May 11 against the chairmen and members of union councils across the country, Mahmood said.

“Like other cases, every case of embezzlement will be investigated with utmost seriousness. If necessary, a special committee or task-force will be formed to monitor the investigation and prosecution activities of these cases.”

The commission will follow a "zero tolerance policy" against the criminals, Mahmood said.

“Everyone involved in such crimes will have to face the law. No-one will be exempted. The social, professional or any other identities of the perpetrators will not be considered by the commission.”