Stuck in lockdown, 74 stranded Bangladeshis return from Kolkata
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 12:15 AM BdST
Bangladesh has brought back 74 nationals from India by a special flight as lockdowns and travel curbs in both countries lingered on amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the stranded Bangladeshis from Kolkata landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said.
The lockdowns and strict travel restrictions due to the pandemic has left many Bangladeshis marooned in different countries.
Besides Biman, US-Bangla Airlines is operating special flights to bring back the Bangladeshis from India.
