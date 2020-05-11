Stuck in lockdown, 74 stranded Bangladeshis return from Kolkata

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the stranded Bangladeshis from Kolkata landed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said.

The lockdowns and strict travel restrictions due to the pandemic has left many Bangladeshis marooned in different countries.

Besides Biman, US-Bangla Airlines is operating special flights to bring back the Bangladeshis from India.