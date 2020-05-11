Six COVID-19 patients, including two members of the army, die at Dhaka CMH
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 11:41 PM BdST
As many as six COVID-19 patients, including two members of the army, have died at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in Dhaka.
The four others are also former members of the army, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said on Monday.
It said a total of 345 coronavirus patients took treatment at the hospital. The patients are current and former members of the armed forces, civilian members and members of their families.
Out of them, 88 have returned home after full recovery and the others were also doing well, the ISPR said.
The four former army personnel who died at the hospital from the respiratory illness were also suffering from other underlying health issues.
The army took sufficient steps to ensure treatment of the members of the armed forces when the coronavirus pandemic reached Bangladesh, the ISPR said. Necessary steps were also taken at the other CMHs.
They have arranged RT-PCR tests in three labs at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology or AFIP and 10 at the CMHs for detection of coronavirus in samples from their members and families.
The AFIP has run tests on 3,194 samples.
The CMHs have sufficient amounts of protective clothing or PPE, mask, gloves, and other necessary things to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the ISPR said.
The hospitals are ensuring round-the-clock presence of trained doctors, it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh PM’s office staffer confesses to document scam
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Egg-laden fish at risk as thieves pillage Halda River
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh brings back 125 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it as he did not know
- Stuck in lockdown, 74 stranded Bangladeshis return from Kolkata
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Lower courts will hear only bail pleas remotely in coronavirus crisis
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development