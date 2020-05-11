Six COVID-19 patients, including two members of the army, die at Dhaka CMH

The four others are also former members of the army, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said on Monday.

It said a total of 345 coronavirus patients took treatment at the hospital. The patients are current and former members of the armed forces, civilian members and members of their families.

Out of them, 88 have returned home after full recovery and the others were also doing well, the ISPR said.

The four former army personnel who died at the hospital from the respiratory illness were also suffering from other underlying health issues.

The army took sufficient steps to ensure treatment of the members of the armed forces when the coronavirus pandemic reached Bangladesh, the ISPR said. Necessary steps were also taken at the other CMHs.

They have arranged RT-PCR tests in three labs at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology or AFIP and 10 at the CMHs for detection of coronavirus in samples from their members and families.

The AFIP has run tests on 3,194 samples.

The CMHs have sufficient amounts of protective clothing or PPE, mask, gloves, and other necessary things to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the ISPR said.

The hospitals are ensuring round-the-clock presence of trained doctors, it added.