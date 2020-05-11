Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 03:30 PM BdST
The tally of novel coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has soared to 15,691 after a 24-hour count of confirmed cases exceeded 1,000 for the first time in another grim milestone.
As many as 1,034 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday while another 11 people died, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The body count from the disease currently stands at 239.
Among the latest fatalities, five were men and six women. In terms of their ages, one of them was between 61 and 70, four between 51 and 60, two between 41 and 50, two more between 31 and 40 while another was between 21 and 30 years old.
Another 252 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,902, according to the health directorate.
The recovery rate from the disease is currently 18.52 percent in Bangladesh while the death rate is 1.53 percent, said Nasima.
A total 7,208 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the number of authorised testing facilities also rose to 37 with the addition of Noakhali's Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College, she added.
Globally, over 4.10 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 282,728 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
