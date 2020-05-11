Bangladesh brings back 125 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 11:15 AM BdST
As many as 125 Bangladeshis, who were marooned in the UK due to a travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, have returned home.
They arrived in Dhaka on a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from London at 9:45 am Monday.
Most of the returning passengers are students, the High Commission of Bangladesh in the UK said in a statement.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw off the returnees at the London airport.
Earlier, the government, at the request of the Bangladesh High Commission in London, arranged for a special flight operated by Biman and chartered by the Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust to repatriate its stranded citizens.
The High Commission facilitated their return by forming a COVID-19 Emergency Repatriation Committee. Initially, more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals, including students, had booked seats on the flight but many of them later cancelled their bookings.
All passengers carried medical clearance certificates so that they could be guided into 'home quarantine' upon their return to Bangladesh, the High Commission said.
“We are grateful to the government, especially Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their initiative and the Bangladesh Air Force in particular for chartering this flight,” said the high commissioner.
“We are humbly gratified that we could reunite the Bangladeshi citizens, in particular students, stranded in the UK with their families in Bangladesh before the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it as he did not know
- Stuck in lockdown, 74 stranded Bangladeshis return from Kolkata
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Lower courts will hear only bail pleas remotely in coronavirus crisis
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Another policeman dies from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh issues ordinance to conduct court proceedings via video conferencing
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- Another 220 stranded Australians leave Dhaka amid pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Virus conspiracists elevate a new champion
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Govt will crack down on abuse of Digital Security Act, warns AL's Quader
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure