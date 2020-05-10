Lower courts will hear only bail pleas remotely in coronavirus crisis
The lower courts will hear only bail petitions remotely by using information technology to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued directives on conducting court proceedings via video conferencing and other digital media on Sunday.
He formed three High Court benches that will hear urgent writ petitions, civil and criminal lawsuits, bail appeals, and some other cases.
The directives, published by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, did not however say when the hearings may start.
According to the current law, the plaintiffs, defendants and their legal counsels must attend the court proceedings physically to run a trial.
But like many other countries, Bangladesh has enforced a lockdown since Mar 26 closing all government and private offices, courts and banning mass gatherings.
The Supreme Court later asked the government to introduce information technology to conduct proceedings.
On Saturday, the government through an ordinance gave the courts powers to use information technology for the virtual presence of the parties in trial, inquiry, hearing, testimony, argument, order and judgment, irrespective of what other criminal and civil laws state.
The other rules of court proceedings will remain unchanged.
Virtual presence will mean the presence of a party through audio, video or any other digital media.
