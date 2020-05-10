Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development

But the prime minister believes that the situation will change and wants everyone to be brave to ride out the crisis caused by the pandemic.

“I hope Bangladesh will overcome this hurdle and move forward as the world also recovers from this crisis,” Hasina said during a videoconference from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

She spoke with representatives of the government and private organisations that handed cheques of donation to her Relief and Welfare Fund at the PMO on Sunday. Her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the funds.

“We were taking the country forward towards economic prosperity. The coronavirus has somewhat disrupted that journey, but …we must keep forging ahead,” she said.

“I believe things will not stay the same, changes will come… We are gradually trying to open things up, opening up avenues so people can earn a living. As this is the month of Ramadan, I know people are in great distress. We are doing our best and sending food from door to door,” she added.

She advised people to have mental fortitude in times of physical illness. “Doctors or medicines cannot fully cure us, our mental resilience and confidence can go a long way.”

She also said panic should not lead to inhuman behaviours and stigmatisation, asking everyone to not ‘push others away’ due to the disease, but rather focus on ‘own safety by wearing gloves and masks’.