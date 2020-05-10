Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 10:56 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has said the coronavirus crisis has dealt a huge blow to her government's efforts to put Bangladesh on the path of economic prosperity.
But the prime minister believes that the situation will change and wants everyone to be brave to ride out the crisis caused by the pandemic.
“I hope Bangladesh will overcome this hurdle and move forward as the world also recovers from this crisis,” Hasina said during a videoconference from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka.
She spoke with representatives of the government and private organisations that handed cheques of donation to her Relief and Welfare Fund at the PMO on Sunday. Her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the funds.
“We were taking the country forward towards economic prosperity. The coronavirus has somewhat disrupted that journey, but …we must keep forging ahead,” she said.
“I believe things will not stay the same, changes will come… We are gradually trying to open things up, opening up avenues so people can earn a living. As this is the month of Ramadan, I know people are in great distress. We are doing our best and sending food from door to door,” she added.
She advised people to have mental fortitude in times of physical illness. “Doctors or medicines cannot fully cure us, our mental resilience and confidence can go a long way.”
She also said panic should not lead to inhuman behaviours and stigmatisation, asking everyone to not ‘push others away’ due to the disease, but rather focus on ‘own safety by wearing gloves and masks’.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Another policeman dies from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh issues ordinance to conduct court proceedings via video conferencing
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- Another 220 stranded Australians leave Dhaka amid pandemic
- Daughter alleges lack of healthcare as senior public servant dies
- Another ACC employee dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Virus conspiracists elevate a new champion
- In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield