Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 May 2020 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 02:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh has reported 887 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the steepest jump over a 24-hour period, bringing the tally of infections to 14,657.

The body count from the disease climbed to 228 after another 14 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

Among the latest fatalities, 10 were men and four women, according to government data.

The recovery count rose to 2,650 following the release of 236 COVID-19 patients from hospitals in the same period, said Nasima.

A total of 5,738 samples were tested at 36 authorised laboratories across the country during that period, she added.

Globally, over 4.02 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 279,345 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man passes through a disinfection tunnel at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Another policeman dies of COVID-19

Ordinance on digital court proceedings

Momen slates Western diplomats

Another 220 Australians leave Dhaka

8 more die from virus

Virus puts polls on back burner

Visas-on-arrival halted until May 16

UP member held for ‘aid theft’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.