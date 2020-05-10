Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike

The body count from the disease climbed to 228 after another 14 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

Among the latest fatalities, 10 were men and four women, according to government data.

The recovery count rose to 2,650 following the release of 236 COVID-19 patients from hospitals in the same period, said Nasima.

A total of 5,738 samples were tested at 36 authorised laboratories across the country during that period, she added.

Globally, over 4.02 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 279,345 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.