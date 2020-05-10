Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh issues ordinance to conduct court proceedings via video conferencing

The government has issued an ordinance to introduce court proceedings via video conferencing and other digital media amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division gazetted the ordinance on Saturday after the cabinet approved it on Thursday.

According to the existing law, the plaintiffs, defendants and their legal counsels must attend the court proceedings physically to run a trial.

But like many other countries, Bangladesh has enforced a lockdown since Mar 26 closing all government and private offices, courts and banning mass gatherings.

The Supreme Court later asked the government to introduce information technology to conduct proceedings.

