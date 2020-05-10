Bangladesh issues ordinance to conduct court proceedings via video conferencing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 12:05 AM BdST
The government has issued an ordinance to introduce court proceedings via video conferencing and other digital media amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division gazetted the ordinance on Saturday after the cabinet approved it on Thursday.
But like many other countries, Bangladesh has enforced a lockdown since Mar 26 closing all government and private offices, courts and banning mass gatherings.
The Supreme Court later asked the government to introduce information technology to conduct proceedings.
