Another policeman dies from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 12:58 AM BdST
A member of the Bangladesh Police has died from COVID-19 in Dhaka, taking the number of deaths in the force to seven.
Jalal Uddin Khoka, a traffic constable, lost the battle for his life at the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh on Saturday evening, Sohel Rana, additional inspector general of police, told bdnews24.com.
A native from Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, Jalal was working at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s East Zone. He is survived by a son and two daughters.
Jalal had been at the hospital’s intensive care unit since Apr 26 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, DMP Deputy Commissioner Shahed Al Masud told bdnews24.com.
The government has designated the Impulse Hospital in Dhaka for treatment of policemen with COVID-19.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Another policeman dies from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh issues ordinance to conduct court proceedings via video conferencing
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- Another 220 stranded Australians leave Dhaka amid pandemic
- Daughter alleges lack of healthcare as senior public servant dies
- Another ACC employee dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Bangladesh EC in no rush to hold polls as COVID-19 crisis pans out
- Bangladesh extends ban on visas-on-arrival for all visitors to May 16
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Tamim chats live on Facebook, Instagram with ODI teammates to keep spirits up
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- This is the future of the pandemic