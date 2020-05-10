Home > Bangladesh

Another policeman dies from COVID-19 in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 May 2020 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 12:58 AM BdST

A member of the Bangladesh Police has died from COVID-19 in Dhaka, taking the number of deaths in the force to seven.

Jalal Uddin Khoka, a traffic constable, lost the battle for his life at the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh on Saturday evening, Sohel Rana, additional inspector general of police, told bdnews24.com.

A native from Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, Jalal was working at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s East Zone. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Jalal had been at the hospital’s intensive care unit since Apr 26 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, DMP Deputy Commissioner Shahed Al Masud told bdnews24.com.

More than 1,300 policemen have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.

The government has designated the Impulse Hospital in Dhaka for treatment of policemen with COVID-19.

