Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 09:35 PM BdST
The government has relaxed some restrictions on shopping at malls and congregational prayers at mosques and the nationwide shutdown of the transport system is still in place, but the streets of Dhaka betray a dangerous lack of awareness in times of coronavirus lockdown.
Crowds of cars, trucks, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws small passenger carriers are beginning to pour onto the streets of the capital, causing traffic congestion in many parts.
Many residents who stepped out of their doors were concerned that crowds flocking back to the streets may lead to a more aggressive epidemic.
What left them more worried is that people were barely maintaining physical distancing.
Ambulances, vehicles of law enforcement also got stuck in traffic snarls.
The pressure of commuters and pedestrians was high in Motijheel as the banking hours have been extended ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In Hatkhola, even the horse-drawn carriages were back on the streets.
“One and a half months have gone by. How much longer will we be able to stay put at home? We need money to buy food if we want to survive,” Momtaz Uddin, a coachman, complained.
Dhaka University student Nasrin Chowdhury said she queued up for a long time at the Sonali Bank to get some work done.
“We should think of some alternatives.” she offered. “We must stay alert because otherwise, this pandemic can destroy us all,” said Nasrin, her face a mask of concern.
The police seized some rickshaws in Hatkhola. “We are trying to ensure that no one gets out without an emergency,” a policeman said.
‘Salimullah’, the chauffeur of a banker, said he had been driving his employer between home and office amid the shutdown.
It took him 50 minutes to drive from Banani to Motijheel and he got stuck in traffic in Mohakhali, Kakrail, Arambagh and Shapla Chattar.
The commute earlier took him between 15 and 20 minutes amid the shutdown. But the travel time increased to 30 minutes the day before yesterday.
“But I haven’t seen so many vehicles amid the shutdown like today. It seems Dhaka is going back to its former self,” he said.
