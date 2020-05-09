Union council member arrested in Bhola for ‘stealing’ rice from government aid
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST
The police have arrested a member of Ahmadpur union council in Bhola’s Char Fashion on charges of stealing rice from a government aid scheme for poor fishermen amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Officials seized five sacks of rice weighing 200 kilograms for Vulnerable Group Feeding or VGF programme during the drive, police said.
