Home > Bangladesh

Union council member arrested in Bhola for ‘stealing’ rice from government aid

  Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST

The police have arrested a member of Ahmadpur union council in Bhola’s Char Fashion on charges of stealing rice from a government aid scheme for poor fishermen amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The arrestee, Kamal Hossain, was sent to jail on court orders on Friday after the arrest during a drive on his home on Thursday night, Dularhat Police Station OC Md Iqbal Hossain said.

Officials seized five sacks of rice weighing 200 kilograms for Vulnerable Group Feeding or VGF programme during the drive, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mosques hold Jummah prayers

3 dead in septic tank explosion

Virus deaths cross 200

Rohingya refugees who were rescued by Bangladesh Coast Guard, sit on the shore in Teknaf, subdistrict of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh April 15, 2020. Picture taken April 15, 2020. Abdul Aziz/Handout via REUTERS

Bangladesh quarantines hundreds of Rohingyas

Police disperse Narayanganj workers

No Eid shopping 2km from home

Law-enforcers told to act tough

Authorities at Dhaka’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital launch one-stop services designating a separate counter for treatment of flu patients with symptoms like cough and fever, which are similar to those of COVID-19, amid a global coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Bangladesh gets $22m US virus fund

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.