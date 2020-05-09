Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital

Constable Enamul Haque, 45, breathed his last at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases at 10 am on Saturday, OC Ali Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

Enamul, having coronavirus symptoms, used to live separately like the others, said OC Ali. However, he was suffering from a mild cold.

Enamul felt a pain in his chest while preparing to drink hot water in the morning. He was immediately rushed to the police hospital. From there he was taken to the NICVD where the on-duty doctor declared him dead in the morning.

“I came to know that Enamul had a heart condition,” said Ali.