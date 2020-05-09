Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2020 11:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 11:47 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen have ripped into seven Dhaka-based Western diplomats for their statements over freedom of speech and media in Bangladesh.
In a video message on Saturday, Momen said he has never seen envoys of so many countries issuing statements at a time, terming their action “unfortunate” and “beyond diplomatic etiquette”
“I would have been very happy had the ambassadors gone up in arms and said that the ongoing fighting in Rakhine [in Myanmar] should stop,” he added.
Head of the European Union Delegation Rensje Teerink, US Ambassador Earl Miller, UK High Commissioner Robert Dickson, Norway Ambassador Sidsel Bleken, Netherlands Ambassador Harry Verweij, Sweden Ambassador Charlotta Schlyter and Denmark Ambassador Estrup Petersen issued the statements on Twitter after the arrest of a number of people in Digital Security Act cases.
Momen said the envoys could have informed the government if they had any complaints.
"Instead, they opted to issue public statements. Will they do politics in this country? Will they contest in election in Bangladesh?” Momen asked.
The foreign minister believes the envoys have “vested interests”.
“I hope they will follow their protocol and work accordingly. Such behaviour from learned people like them is unacceptable,” he said.
