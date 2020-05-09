Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases

The tally of infections surged to 13,770 after 636 new cases were detected in the same period, DGHS Additional Director Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.

Another 313 patients recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 2,414, she added.

A total of 5,465 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across Bangladesh during that period, according to government data.

Globally, more than 3.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 273,805 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.