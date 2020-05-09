Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST
Eight men have died from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, bringing the body count from the disease in Bangladesh to 214.
The tally of infections surged to 13,770 after 636 new cases were detected in the same period, DGHS Additional Director Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.
Another 313 patients recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 2,414, she added.
A total of 5,465 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across Bangladesh during that period, according to government data.
Globally, more than 3.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 273,805 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Bangladesh EC in no rush to hold polls as COVID-19 crisis pans out
- Bangladesh extends ban on visas-on-arrival for all visitors to May 16
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Union council member arrested in Bhola for ‘stealing’ rice from government aid
- As lockdown curbs ease, Muslim across Bangladesh offer Jummah prayers at mosques
- Woman, children die in septic tank explosion in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Bangladesh quarantines hundreds of Rohingya boat people on island: officials
- Police disperse workers demanding unpaid wages in Narayanganj
Most Read
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
- Bangladesh export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic
- Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown
- As lockdown curbs ease, Muslim across Bangladesh offer Jummah prayers at mosques