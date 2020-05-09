Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 02:53 PM BdST

Eight men have died from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, bringing the body count from the disease in Bangladesh to 214.

The tally of infections surged to 13,770 after 636 new cases were detected in the same period, DGHS Additional Director Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Saturday.

Another 313 patients recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 2,414, she added.

A total of 5,465 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across Bangladesh during that period, according to government data.

Globally, more than 3.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 273,805 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

