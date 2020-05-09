Bangladesh extends ban on visas-on-arrival for all visitors to May 16
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2020 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 01:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has extended a ban on visas-on-arrival for nationals from all countries to May 16 amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a home ministry notice.
Earlier, the ban remained in force until May 7.
The government has also extended the lockdown and the ban on flights to May 16.
Bangladesh had initially banned visas-on-arrival from Mar 15 to Mar 31 and stopped all flights in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The virus has infected 13,134 in the country and killed 206 of them as of Friday, according to government data.
WARNING:
