Another ACC employee dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2020 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 06:51 PM BdST

Another employee of the Anti-Corruption Commission has died from the COVID-19 illness.

Khalilur Rahman, an employee of the commission, died while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s Corona Unit on Saturday.

The hospital’s Assistant Director Alauddin Al Azad said they were preparing to send the body to the mortuary.

Speaking to bdnew24.com, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya mourned Khalilur, who was working at the commission for a long time.

ACC Director Jalal Saifur Rahman died from the respiratory illness on Apr 6.

