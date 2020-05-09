Home > Bangladesh

Another 220 stranded Australians leave Dhaka amid pandemic

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2020 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 08:15 PM BdST

As many as 220 more Australians have left Dhaka for home on a second special flight. They were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic.

A special SriLankan Airlines jet left Shahjalal International Airport with the Australians on board Saturday morning.

They included Australian citizens, permanent residents and eight New Zealand nationals, the Australian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer was at the airport to see them off.

Earlier, 285 Australians returned home from Bangladesh in the first flight.

Australia has brought back about 15,000 of its nationals from different countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

