Woman, children die in septic tank explosion in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 May 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 03:03 PM BdST

A woman and two children have died after a septic tank exploded in a five-storey residential building in Narayanganj.

At least five others were injured in the blowout that took place on the ground floor of the building in the Dighir Par neighbourhood at 6 am Friday, according to OC Rafiqul Islam of Narayganj Port Police Station.

The dead were identified as 'Masnun', 13, 'Zeeshan', 8, the sons of Khorshed Mollah, and Laboni Akhter, 30, whose 8-year-old daughter Nabila is among those injured in the blast.

Some of the injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while others were admitted to a local hospital in Narayanganj.

"The explosion blew off the floors and windows of Khorshed Mollah’s home and killed his sons instantly," OC Rafiqul said, citing witnesses.

The walls of a nearby four-storey building also caved in and fell on an adjacent tin-roofed house, injuring its residents, the police officer said.

Neighbours rushed the injured to the hospital but Laboni later died in DMCH, added OC Rafiqul.

