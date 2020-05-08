Woman, children die in septic tank explosion in Narayanganj

At least five others were injured in the blowout that took place on the ground floor of the building in the Dighir Par neighbourhood at 6 am Friday, according to OC Rafiqul Islam of Narayganj Port Police Station.

The dead were identified as 'Masnun', 13, 'Zeeshan', 8, the sons of Khorshed Mollah, and Laboni Akhter, 30, whose 8-year-old daughter Nabila is among those injured in the blast.

Some of the injured are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while others were admitted to a local hospital in Narayanganj.

"The explosion blew off the floors and windows of Khorshed Mollah’s home and killed his sons instantly," OC Rafiqul said, citing witnesses.

The walls of a nearby four-storey building also caved in and fell on an adjacent tin-roofed house, injuring its residents, the police officer said.

Neighbours rushed the injured to the hospital but Laboni later died in DMCH, added OC Rafiqul.