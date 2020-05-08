Police disperse workers demanding unpaid wages in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2020 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 02:27 AM BdST
Police dispersed workers of a readymade garment factory who blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narayanganj’s Rupganj on Thursday to demand unpaid wages.
The workers of ANTIM Knitting Dyeing and Finishing Ltd started the protests at Borpa in Tarabo on Tuesday.
They returned home after the authorities promised to pay them by Thursday.
The angry workers also reportedly beat up an official of the factory. They said they have not received wages for two months.
Rupganj Upazila UNO Mamataz Begum said the police dispersed the protesters when they declined to heed her request to back off after 5:30pm.
Rupganj Police Station OC Mahmudul Hasan said they talked to the factory authorities who promised to pay the workers via mobile financial services “soon”.
A spokesman for the factory did not receive phone calls for comment.
