Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
Published: 08 May 2020 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 02:04 AM BdST
Residents of Dhaka will be allowed to do Eid-ul-Fitr shopping in malls that lie within two kilometres of their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.
They will have to keep papers as proof of their address, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a notice on Thursday as the malls are set to reopen on May 10.
Masudur Rahman, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they set the conditions in addition to the health directives issued by the Cabinet Division for Eid shopping on instructions from Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.
According to the notice, no one will be allowed to travel from one area to another for Eid shopping. They have to keep papers, such as NID, passport, driving licence, or original copies of utility bills.
The shopping malls must set up automatic disinfection tunnels and keep thermal scanners to take temperature. The shops must also have separate arrangements to measure temperature.
No customer will be allowed to shop without wearing mask. In addition to mask, the shopkeepers will also need to use hand gloves.
The shopping malls will need to put up banners warning that “there is a risk of death if health safety rules are not followed”.
Everyone must maintain physical distancing of at least one metre. The shops will demark areas for physical distancing.
Elderly people, children and people with health issues like heart diseases or diabetes are discouraged to go to the malls.
People will not be allowed to crowd the malls after end of shopping. Malls will set up separate entrances and exits.
Those who do not have a mask can collect it at the market. Limited numbers of rickshaws and autorickshaws will be allowed for shopping.
The Cabinet Division earlier said the malls must install handwashing facilities and provide hand sanitiser at the entrance.
Vehicles entering malls must be disinfected and all shops and malls must close by 4pm.
