Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2020 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 03:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered seven more deaths from the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, taking the body count past 200, in a grim milestone, within two months of reporting its first COVID-19 cases.
The tally of infections surged to 13,134 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday after another 709 people tested positive from 5,941 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.
The death toll from the virus currently stands at 206, according to government data.
The recovery count also rose to 2,101 after 191 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, said Nasima.
A total of 5,941 samples were tested at 35 authorised laboratories across the country in the same period, she added.
Globally, over 3.85 million people have been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 269,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More to follow
