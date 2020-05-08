Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh orders stricter law enforcement to halt COVID-19 spread

Published: 08 May 2020 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 01:29 AM BdST

The government has instructed law-enforcing agencies to make members of the public to fully comply with the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The instruction came at a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Thursday.

The public have been asked to assist the law enforcers in keeping people safe from the COVID-19 disease, which has killed 199 people in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday as DGHS reported 12,425 cases thus far.

It would be difficult to contain the coronavirus outbreak if people do not maintain social distance and follow quarantine measures properly, he said.

Since the shutdown to limit coronavirus outbreak imposed on Mar 26, it has been extended several times. In the latest instalment during Ramadan, the lockdown, while a little loosened, has been stretched until May 16.

But the government has been criticised for decisions to ease the lockdown gradually with the number of coronavirus cases jumping daily.

The government reopened apparel factories in the last week of April and later announced that shopping malls could reopen on a limited scale from May 10 with the Eid-ul-Fitr approaching. The ban on congregational prayers in mosques has also been lifted, but with emphasis on physical distancing during prayers.

