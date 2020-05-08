Bangladesh orders stricter law enforcement to halt COVID-19 spread
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2020 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 01:29 AM BdST
The government has instructed law-enforcing agencies to make members of the public to fully comply with the coronavirus lockdown rules.
The instruction came at a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said on Thursday.
The public have been asked to assist the law enforcers in keeping people safe from the COVID-19 disease, which has killed 199 people in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday as DGHS reported 12,425 cases thus far.
It would be difficult to contain the coronavirus outbreak if people do not maintain social distance and follow quarantine measures properly, he said.
Since the shutdown to limit coronavirus outbreak imposed on Mar 26, it has been extended several times. In the latest instalment during Ramadan, the lockdown, while a little loosened, has been stretched until May 16.
But the government has been criticised for decisions to ease the lockdown gradually with the number of coronavirus cases jumping daily.
The government reopened apparel factories in the last week of April and later announced that shopping malls could reopen on a limited scale from May 10 with the Eid-ul-Fitr approaching. The ban on congregational prayers in mosques has also been lifted, but with emphasis on physical distancing during prayers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US provides over $22 million to Bangladesh in COVID-19 fight
- Bangladesh appoints 5,054 nurses to coronavirus hospitals
- Bangladesh shields VIPs from criticisms by public servants on social media
- Historian Muntassir Mamoon transferred to CMH for virus treatment
- BRAC to install 600 COVID-19 test kiosks in Bangladesh
- UGC greenlights online exams at private universities during virus shutdown
- Bangladesh records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, body count nears 200
- Bangladesh approves ordinance to introduce court proceedings via videoconferencing
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
Most Read
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh confirms 13 more deaths from COVID-19
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Bangladesh approves ordinance to introduce court proceedings via videoconferencing
- Secretary says Muslims can go out for Taraweeh prayers amid lockdown