US provides over $22 million to Bangladesh in COVID-19 fight

“This funding builds on more than $1 billion in health assistance provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years and underscores the long-term US commitment to ensuring access to quality, lifesaving health services for all people,” the American Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said on Thursday.

The assistance is a part of funding that the US government has committed since the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide to improve public health education, protect healthcare facilities, and increase laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries.

In Bangladesh, USAID also officially launched an online training course on COVID-19 for Bangladeshi doctors on Thursday.

The course jointly created by the USAID, health ministry and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University provides doctors with useful information on COVID-19, including how to deal with it as a health professional while ensuring one’s own protection and safety, a US Embassy statement said.

It offers free access to the doctors anywhere in Bangladesh through the government’s e-learning platform Muktopath.

The activity is being implemented by Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Communication Programmes, and the online platform is managed by Access to information (a2i), a cabinet division under the Bangladesh’s ICT division that supports the government’s digital Bangladesh agenda.