US provides over $22 million to Bangladesh in COVID-19 fight
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 11:44 PM BdST
The US government has provided over $22 million to complement Bangladesh’s efforts to prepare and respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This funding builds on more than $1 billion in health assistance provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years and underscores the long-term US commitment to ensuring access to quality, lifesaving health services for all people,” the American Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said on Thursday.
The assistance is a part of funding that the US government has committed since the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide to improve public health education, protect healthcare facilities, and increase laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries.
In Bangladesh, USAID also officially launched an online training course on COVID-19 for Bangladeshi doctors on Thursday.
The course jointly created by the USAID, health ministry and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University provides doctors with useful information on COVID-19, including how to deal with it as a health professional while ensuring one’s own protection and safety, a US Embassy statement said.
It offers free access to the doctors anywhere in Bangladesh through the government’s e-learning platform Muktopath.
The activity is being implemented by Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Communication Programmes, and the online platform is managed by Access to information (a2i), a cabinet division under the Bangladesh’s ICT division that supports the government’s digital Bangladesh agenda.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh shields VIPs from criticisms by public servants on social media
- Historian Muntassir Mamoon transferred to CMH for virus treatment
- BRAC to install 600 COVID-19 test kiosks in Bangladesh
- UGC greenlights online exams at private universities during virus shutdown
- Bangladesh records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, body count nears 200
- Bangladesh approves ordinance to introduce court proceedings via videoconferencing
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Secretary says Muslims can go out for Taraweeh prayers amid lockdown
Most Read
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- Bangladesh confirms 13 more deaths from COVID-19
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Secretary says Muslims can go out for Taraweeh prayers amid lockdown