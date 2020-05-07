Home > Bangladesh

Secretary says Muslims can go out for Taraweeh prayers amid lockdown

  Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 May 2020 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 04:00 AM BdST

Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam has said he sees no problem if Muslims step out of their homes to offer Taraweeh prayers in the forbidden hours amid the coronavirus lockdown.

No one is allowed outdoors from 8pm to 6am unless they have to attend to an emergency.

“It’s not a curfew. The shutdown regulations will not affect mosque-going people for performing Taraweeh prayers as they can be identified easily from their dresses,” the secretary said.

The special Ramadan prayers start after Isha around 8:30pm and continue for around an hour.   

Asked if the lockdown orders contradict the lifting of the curbs on prayers at mosques, including Taraweeh, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun declined comment, saying it was the home ministry’s orders.

Neither Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal nor Public Security Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin answered calls for comment.

