Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured

  Munshiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 May 2020 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 04:05 AM BdST

At least eight workers of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project or PBRLP have been injured when security personnel fired on them during protests over dues in Munshiganj’s Louhajang.

The incident occurred near the project site at Medinimandal on Wednesday, PBRLP Director Golam Fakhruddin Chowdhury said.

The injured have been admitted to the Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex with nonlife-threatening injuries, said doctor Shah Alam.

“They have injuries from air gun pellets. Some were also hit by metal rods,” he said.

Fakhruddin said the workers under contractor China Railway Engineering Corporation were angry over dues.

He said five workers were shot in the leg when the security personnel of the contractor opened fire.

Army and police came and brought the situation under control later.

Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said officials would arrive on Thursday to settle the issue.

An official of the project told bdnews24.com said more than 200 workers started the protests after the authorities declined to pay them on schedule.

A worker said eight of his fellow protesters were injured as people of the contractor hit them with rods as well.

They work on Tk 300 daily wage in addition to meals and accommodation but the authorities had not paid them since Apr 20, he said. Both the official and the worker spoke to bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity.

No one from the Chinese contractor could be reached for comment.

