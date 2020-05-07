Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19

He breathed his last on early Thursday morning in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said hospital director Brig Gen AKM Nasiruddin.



Chowdhury tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to United Hospital. He was later shifted to the DMCH three days ago, Nasiruddin told bdnews24.com.



“Chowdhury was in critical condition from the beginning and was kept in the ICU. We tried our best but failed to save his life.”



Prof Chowdhury was a teacher at the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department of Dhaka University.





More to follow