Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak

He announced the development on Wednesday via a video message following the fifth meeting among ministries which discussed the government’s preparation to bring them over amid the ongoing crisis.

Momen said about 400 Bangladeshis returned from the Maldives last Thursday and 1,500 more are waiting for return. Bangladesh sent ‘about a ton worth of food’ over to the country for the expatriates.

Regarding the repatriation of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister said the Gulf country did not give a ‘complete account’ of how many would return. But according to the foreign ministry’s estimates, about 4,262 were likely to be flown back from Saudi Arabia along with another 1,000 from Oman.

Besides these, Bangladesh is also working on repatriating expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

The minister added that 3,695 expatriates were flown back from the Middle East in the last week, and most of them were released from jails after the governments pardoned their sentences. Those who travelled for Umrah Hajj were also flown back, including those who were undocumented or travelled illegally.

Bangladesh is trying to repatriate 2,853 people, who were stranded in India, China, Japan and several other countries, via special flights.

It was also making plans for the retrieval of another group of expatriates who were stranded in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, however, stated that bodies of people who died due to coronavirus will not be returned. They would be buried following ‘Islamic rituals’ and even if the bodies arrive from abroad, their families would not be allowed to see them.

Minister Momen urged all those living abroad not to return to the country ‘unless absolutely necessary’. They must carry coronavirus test certificates if they want to stay in home quarantines or else they would be sent to institutional quarantines.

Regarding the 4,000 expatriates stranded at different camps in Kuwait, he said their repatriation entirely depended upon the government of that country, who gave amnesty to all those stuck there.

The Kuwait government said they would arrange a flight for them, and if not, Bangladesh would arrange their repatriation.

Bangladesh has been provided a list of 190 citizens in those camps and received authorisation to fly back 144 of them.

There are reports that these stranded Bangladeshis are not being provided enough food.