Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500

The government will release the daily and total death counts later on Thursday, said DGHS Additional Director Nasima Sultana.

The number of recoveries also climbed to 1,910 after 107 more patients were released from hospitals in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, said Nasima.

A total of 5,867 samples were tested in the same period while the number of authorised testing facilities in the country also rose to 34 with the addition of Dhaka University.

Meanwhile, the health directorate has formulated a set of new guidelines for factories and other institutions which are gradually reopening as the government begins to loosen the nationwide lockdown curbs. Nasima urged citizens to comply with the safety protocols to prevent a further outbreak of the coronavirus.

Globally, over 3.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 263,861 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.