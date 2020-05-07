Bangladesh records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, body count nears 200

Eight men and five women died until Thursday afternoon, among whom six were over the age of 60, four were between 51 and 60, two between 41 and 50 while the other was aged between 11 and 20, according to the health directorate.

Of the latest deaths, six were recorded in the capital city, three in the Dhaka Division and four were in Chattogram.

Earlier, the DGHS reported 706 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh in the daily count for Thursday, bringing the tally of infections to 12,425.