Bangladesh appoints 5,054 nurses to coronavirus hospitals

The health ministry ordered them on Thursday to join their workplaces by May 13 as the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge.

The recruitment of the nurses of grade-10 on the national pay scale of 2015 with the monthly salary between Tk 16,000 and Tk 38,640 was based on tests held under the Nursing and Midwifery Department in 2018, according to the order.

The nurses will work as interns for two years but the government can extend the training period.

Their performance will be assessed in determining whether they will be absorbed in permanent positions..

The appointment of the candidates who do not report to work by the stipulated time will be scrapped.

The newly appointed nurses will also have to refund their salaries and allowances, and pay for the training they received if they resign during the training period or within three years from the completion of training.

They will face punitive action if they remain absent without leave before the government accepts their resignation.