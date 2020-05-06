RAB hands Rashtrochinta activist Didarul to police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 09:31 PM BdST
The RAB has handed over Didarul Bhuiyan of Rashtrochinta, a group of political activists, to Ramna police in a Digital Security Act case.
The Rapid Action Battalion also handed Minhaz Mannan Emon, another of the 11 accused in the case, on Wednesday evening, to police, Inspector Zahirul Islam told bdnews24.com.
The RAB also arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The elite police unit apprehended Kishore from Kakrail while Mushtaq was arrested from his home in Lalmatia on Tuesday. They were subsequently placed in the custody of Ramna police.
The case started by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 implicates 11 people, said Ramna Police OC Monirul Islam.
The family of Didarul earlier said RAB-1 and 3 had denied having any knowledge of his whereabouts after he was picked up from home in the capital by people posing as members of the elite police force on Tuesday evening.
The family and fellow activists of Didarul, who is also a member of the Disaster Response Monitoring Committee, organised a press conference earlier on Wednesday.
They urged the people who picked up Didarul to hand him to the police or court if they have any allegation against him.
