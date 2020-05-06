Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78

He passed away at Square Hospital around 9:50 am on Wednesday, the Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed.

"Due to his old age, he was struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure and several other health complications," his assistant Jamal Uddin told bdnews24.com.

Habibur was admitted to Square Hospital on Mar 27 and had spent the last week in intensive care. He was later placed on life support as his condition worsened.

Habibur, a four-time MP from Dhaka, had first vied for a seat in parliament as an independent in 1991 but lost.

He was later elected to parliament from Dhaka-4 in the 1996 general elections. Although he lost that seat in the subsequent 2001 polls to BNP's Salah Uddin Ahmed, the Election Commission's redrawing of the electoral boundaries meant that Dhaka-5 became Habibur's constituency.

He retained the Dhaka-5 seat with the Awami League's ticket in 2008 and was since reelected from the constituency in both the 2014 and 2018 polls.

Habibur leaves behind his wife and six children.